Jim Carrey Opens Up About How Playing Andy Kaufman Took Him To ‘Psychotic’ Places In A New Documentary

#Jim Carrey
09.05.17 1 hour ago

Universal

Jim Carrey went all-in with his portrayal of Andy Kaufman in Milos Forman’s 1999 biopic Man on the Moon. According to Carrey, the groundbreaking comedian not only had his hooks in Carrey during the production, but he stuck around a bit longer than that.

A new documentary looking at Carrey’s portrayal of Kaufman premiered in Venice titled Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – The Story of Jim Carrey & Andy Kaufman Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton and it digs into the In Living Color alum going hard method for the film. (He won a Golden Globe for his performance, so there’s a case for it.) Behind-the-scenes footage shot for an electronic press kit has been repurposed for the project which has a guiding producer’s hand in Spike Jonze. A Venice dispatch from The Hollywood Reporter on the film includes the admission from Carrey that he even stayed in Andy mode while talking to Ron Howard about their How the Grinch Stole Christmas team-up.

“It was psychotic at times,” he said. “Jim Carrey didn’t exist at that time. Andy actually affected The Grinch as well.”

In Carrey’s view, Andy Kaufman was the real star of Man on the Moon.

“The true author of the project is Andy and his genius, the fact that he committed so completely to what he did, really made that possible and made it essential for me to lose myself,” he shared. “I don’t feel like I made the film at all. I feel like Andy made the film.”

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – The Story of Jim Carrey & Andy Kaufman Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton, which is bound to have a hell of a hashtag, heads to the Toronto International Film Festival next.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jim Carrey
TAGSAndy KaufmanJIM CARREYman on the moonVENICE FILM FESTIVAL

What Unites Us

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 8 hours ago
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP