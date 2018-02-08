Universal

Jim Carrey’s behavior on movie sets has been noted numerous times in the past. His performance for Man On The Moon was captured fairly well in Jim And Andy on Netflix and apparently pushed him to “psychotic” places — and led to some fun reactions from the crew. He also has a pretty famous encounter with Tommy Lee Jones under his belt during the shoot for Batman Forever, with Jones telling Carrey, “I cannot sanction your buffoonery.”

But according to Oscar-nominated makeup artist Kazuhiro Tsuji, Carrey’s behavior on the set of How The Grinch Stole Christmas back in 2000 actually led him to therapy to discuss the experience. He recounts Carrey’s “combative” demeanor from the set in a new interview with Vulture: