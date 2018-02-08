Jim Carrey’s ‘Combative’ Attitude During ‘The Grinch’ Sent The Film’s Makeup Artist Into Therapy

02.08.18

Jim Carrey’s behavior on movie sets has been noted numerous times in the past. His performance for Man On The Moon was captured fairly well in Jim And Andy on Netflix and apparently pushed him to “psychotic” places — and led to some fun reactions from the crew. He also has a pretty famous encounter with Tommy Lee Jones under his belt during the shoot for Batman Forever, with Jones telling Carrey, “I cannot sanction your buffoonery.”

But according to Oscar-nominated makeup artist Kazuhiro Tsuji, Carrey’s behavior on the set of How The Grinch Stole Christmas back in 2000 actually led him to therapy to discuss the experience. He recounts Carrey’s “combative” demeanor from the set in a new interview with Vulture:

Production on How the Grinch Stole Christmas was not easy for Jim Carrey. He was encased head-to-toe in green fur, in a design that kept changing, and the fake snow on set kept getting into the gigantic contacts he was forced to wear. The way Tsuji tells it, he took these frustrations out on the crew. “Once we were on set, he was really mean to everybody and at the beginning of the production they couldn’t finish,” he said. “After two weeks we only could finish three days’ worth of shooting schedule, because suddenly he would just disappear and when he came back, everything was ripped apart. We couldn’t shoot anything.”

