01.08.17

Jimmy Fallon will be hosting the Golden Globes on Sunday night, and anticipation is high among his fans for an energetic and cheeky show. There will certainly be a bit or two centered around the major nominees this year such as La La Land, Manchester by the Sea, and Moonlight. Although it may be quite difficult for Jimmy to think of a fun sketch inspired by either of those last two since their subject matter is less than whimsical and uplifting at times.

In an advance clip from the show’s pre-taped cold open, Fallon is dancing on the show’s red carpet as characters from the year’s films tap away on cars around him in the style of the opening number from La La Land. There’s a Stormtrooper as a Rogue One, a soldier from Hacksaw Ridge, and even Deadpool is dancing away in the background among the many others. The clip is only 10 seconds long so doesn’t reveal all of the references that will surely be included, but offers a look at what Fallon will be going for to celebrate all the various movies from 2016.

Whitney is a writer based in Brooklyn who doesn't let people forget she's a Boston sports fan or pass on the chance to debate pop culture, ever.

