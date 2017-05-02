JK Rowling Reveals Why The Dursleys Hated Harry Potter

05.02.17

In the world of Harry Potter, the Battle of Hogwarts, the conflict that ended the Second Wizarding War but left dozens dead, happened on May 2. Every year on that date — that’s today! — author J.K. Rowling says sorry for one character’s death. In 2015, it was Fred Weasley (“Bows head in acceptance of your reasonable ire”); in 2016, the honor went to Remus Lupin (“I’m sorry. I didn’t enjoy doing it”). Who would Rowling apologize for this year?

“In case the police are reading my notifications, there’s a Battle of Hogwarts anniversary tradition going on. I am not on a murder spree,” Rowling began, before getting to the good (sad) stuff. “OK, here it is. Please don’t start flame wars over it, but this year I’d like to apologise for killing (whispers)… Snape.”

