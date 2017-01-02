Rest In Peace Carrie Fisher

Joely Fisher Remembers Her Sister Carrie: ‘I Lost My Hero, My Mentor, My Mirror’

01.02.17 10 mins ago

Many people have told stories about Carrie Fisher in the week since she passed away. Whether family, friends, co-stars, or people who met her only once but in a memorable fashion, Fisher’s legacy as a brilliant and outspoken actress has lived on in memories from others. Carrie’s daughter Billie posted a sweet remembrance on Instagram on Monday, and the actress’ half-sister Joely Fisher followed suit in a guest column at The Hollywood Reporter.

In the column, she remembers her half-sister (Carrie’s mother was Debbie Reynolds, Joely’s was Connie Stevens) as “my hero, my mentor, my mirror” and vows to continue honoring her the best way she knows how — by supporting Billie Lourd however she needs to be supported in this tough time. Joely also revealed that she and Carrie had promised each other they would spend Christmas together before the latter got on a plane from London to Los Angeles, but of course that was not to be in the way they meant it. Carrie passed two days after Christmas after being hospitalized in the days before that.

Joely also shares memories from their childhoods, specifically when Connie Stevens and Debbie Reynolds ended up buying homes together beach side. She admits that Carrie would have “wanted a dramatic exit” if not right at this point, and that it was a far-too-soon departure. So many stories and memories are included in this one post, but Joely promises to write a book to properly cherish Carrie, Debbie, and their jam packed careers at a some point soon.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

