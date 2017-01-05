Twitter Imagined Movies Through Through Trump Filter

John Carpenter Raises An Interesting Point On How We Interpret Creative Works With His Comments On ‘They Live’

#Rogue One #Twitter
01.05.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image / Universal

John Carpenter has always been fairly outspoken when it comes to his films and how they’re viewed in the years since their release. He’s fought over them in court, claiming victory against Luc Besson due to similarities between Lockout and Escape From New York, and he’s had some harsh words to share with those remaking his films. Rob Zombie knows this well. Carpenter is even outspoken over properties that aren’t his, like the time he criticized The Walking Dead.

The director’s most recent outburst dives in a little deeper than his previous comments, raising an interesting point on how creative work is interpreted after its release. Carpenter tweeted out the following comment on They Live, a film that could possibly be interpreted a few different ways and made relevant for modern audiences. Some of those interpretations are quite unsavory, though, and the “master of horror” isn’t having it:

TOPICS#Rogue One#Twitter
TAGSJOHN CARPENTERRogue OneTHEY LIVETwitter

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 7 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP