#SpiritAwards: Watch @NickKroll and John @Mulaney roast Steve Bannon and Donald Trump in their opening monologue. pic.twitter.com/o910EqpiSO — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2017

John Mulaney and Nick Kroll have said nothing but glowing things about President Donald Trump in their role as co-hosts at this Film Independent Spirit Awards. And by glowing, we mean a smoldering roasting of the current commander-in-chief.

The Oh, Hello! duo covered Trump, Steve Bannon and anti-semitism coming back in vogue during their monologue at the California-set ceremony. The Hollywood Reporter has posted the video online for the globe to bask in and there’s no shortage of choice quips from Kroll and Mulaney.

“We like to think of these awards as the ones without Mel Gibson,” said Kroll of the Hacksaw Ridge director. “People wondered: how long would it take Hollywood to forgive someone for anti-semitic, racist hate speech?” Mulaney answered, “Eight years! So look out for the 2024 Oscars, when the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award goes to Mr. Steve Bannon.” “The only reason he got that job is because he’s so hot,” continued Kroll. “He looks like if Nick Offerman drowned.” Mulaney added of Bannon, “Oh, those chapped kneecaps!”

We imagine there will be several Trump jabs at the Jimmy Kimmel hosted Oscars on Sunday, but Mulaney’s Durst comparison might be hard to top.

“Hey Trump, you and Robert Durst are both rich sociopaths from New York, but somehow Robert Durst is more likable,” shared Mulaney.

What else are you going to do with your Saturday night? Sex church? Give the Kroll + Mulaney monologue a watch and maybe have it nearby for a rewatch when Sunday’s Oscars start to drag.

