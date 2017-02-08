Lionsgate

In 2014, a gritty, rough-and-tumble tale of a former assassin emerged from seemingly out of nowhere to delight action movie fans. When bringing John Wick to the big screen, veteran stuntman Chad Stahelski and partner David Leitch used his practical, no-nonsense approach to stuntwork, which has been seen in everything from 300 to The Matrix trilogy, to his directorial debut. Along with his longtime collaborator, stunt coordinator J.J. Perry, the two bring the same kind of no-nonsense action for the sequel.

Along with the over-the-top action sequences, the first John Wick managed to pull audiences into a complex, thrilling world of a network of assassins and the code they live by. Three years later, John Wick: Chapter 2 is set to return viewers right back into the center of its pulse-pounding action. We recently got the chance to chat with both Stahelski and Perry about the intricacies of world-building, their rigorous action sequences, and how they set out to improve upon the first film.

Three years ago did you imagine talking about its sequel?

Chad Stahelski: To be totally honest, my partner Dave Leitch, the co-director, we had already taken second unit jobs. We didn’t think anybody was going to see the movie. We thought it was good. We made a movie that we wanted to see. We loved Keanu in it, we thought he was excellent, but we just thought it was a little too much off center.

What was it about that first movie that made it resonate so much with audiences?

Stahelksi: We went back to our genre roots. [We] like the old martial art movies, Hong Kong cinema, Japanese animation, and it just kind of hit. It was something different. And we came up with the Wachowskis, you know, through all the Matrix sequels, so we kind of learned how to world-build from them, and we had the idea of a Greek myth being supplanted over an urban story like John Wick.

[When] we got done, it just came out to have this weird tone that landed very well. It had emotion, but it also had the ‘What the f*ck?’ action kind of thing. So we hoped for the best, but honestly by the second week after it came out we were shocked. It hit number one for like a week, and we were just like ‘What’s going on with America?’ So it was very odd. Very odd. But, you know, a little spellbound, so it was good.