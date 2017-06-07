Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Is John Wick: Chapter 2 a perfect movie? It depends on your definition of “perfect.” If you think the word means “an extremely entertaining film where Keanu Reeves messes up a bunch of bad dudes for destroying his home with a grenade launcher, and a scenery-chewing Laurence Fishburne is a crime lord who looks after pigeons, and Ruby Rose is a mute assassin, and there’s A Good Dog that doesn’t die,” then yes, John Wick: Chapter 2 is a perfect movie. But exactly how many bad dudes does Keanu Reeves mess up?

In John Wick, everyone’s favorite hit-man killed 76 guys. In John Wick: Chapter 2, that number rises to an incredible 128. The movie itself is only 122 minutes long, meaning John Wick snuffed out someone more than once every minute. Not too shabby for a guy who just wants to be left alone with his dog. Even more incredible: He only fired 302 shots using multiple guns, including a Glock 17 (45 kills), Glock 26 (34 kills), and AR-15 (18 kills). That’s an 80.1% success rate. (He also uses a pencil.) John Wick is the anti-Stormtrooper.

John Wick: Chapter 2 clearly followed the “everything needs to be huge in a sequel” rule. That begs the question: Which way will the inevitable Chapter 3 go? Will the unlikely franchise return to its roots, like a breakout band that got too big for their britches on album number two, or will John Wick kill ONE MILLION people? The answer is probably somewhere in the middle.

Anyway, enjoy this kill counter for John Wick: Chapter 2, a perfect movie.