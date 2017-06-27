Summit

Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist has died following a year-long battle with lung cancer. He was 56.

Nyqvist was best known to North American audience for portraying villains in two of the decade’s more highly regarded action motion pictures. It was Nyqvist that played that played the mob boss adversary of Keanu Reeves in John Wick and as the nuclear war beckoning Kurt Hendricks in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. His career boasts a number of acclaimed performances beyond his action bad guy bonafides including his work in the pre-remake version of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and the Oscar nominated musical-dramedy As It Is in Heaven.

“Michael’s joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him. His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him,” read a family statement on Nyqvist’s passing.

There are films featuring Nyqvist performances still set to arrive following his passing. He will appear in Terrence Malick’s upcoming World War II feature Radegund, as well as 2018’s Luc Besson produced drama Kursk. Nyqvist’s co-star from another posthumous release (the action thriller Hunter Killer) Gerard Butler quickly shared a heartfelt message online about the actor’s passing.

“Sending my condolences to Michael Nyqvist and his family,” wrote Butler. “Incredibly talented and an extraordinary human being. My heart is broken.”

