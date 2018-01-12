‘John Wick’ Is Back (As A Television Show On Starz)

Lionsgate

The best cinematic action movie series is coming to the small screen.

Starz announced on Friday that it was moving forward with a series set in the John Wick universe. Named after the hotel where assassins come to kick back, relax, get a drink, and not murder each other, The Continental will be set in Los Angeles (not New York City, like the films) and “maintain the urgency of the action along with the dry humor from the John Wick movies.” Keanu Reeves is attached as a producer (he’s expected to cameo “at some point”), while Chad Stahelski, who directed John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2, will helm the pilot; The Wire and Sons of Anarchy writer Chris Collins was hired as showrunner. The cast has yet to be announced.

“This series is truly unlike anything else on TV,” said Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht in a press release. “The Continental promises to include the thunderous fight sequences and intensely staged shootouts between professional assassins and their targets that fans have come to expect in the John Wick movie franchise as well as introducing some new, darkly compelling characters who inhabit this underground world.”

Not only is show’s puppy-killing budget is going to be astronomical, but Game of Thrones has some competition for the show with the highest body count.