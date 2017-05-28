John Williams Was Honored With An A Cappella Tribute That Would Make Andy Bernard Proud

#Indiana Jones #Star Wars
05.28.17 8 mins ago

You may not think a cappella is for you, but the fact is, you’re probably an amateur a cappella performer yourself. An unscientific study, made up completely during the writing of this article, assumes that everyone sings in the shower, but if you aren’t using any lyrics, then you’re an a cappella performer. And while not everyone sings along to movie scores, most everyone has had their own personal a cappela cover of the Star Wars theme, so congratulations — you did it!

Knowing this fact about yourself, it’s nearly impossible not to sing along with Harvard a cappella group Din and Tonics as they dignified John Williams, who received an honorary Doctorate of Music from Harvard University. Their medley starts with the iconic Star Wars theme, then moves on through the years, busting out the Indiana Jones theme, the Harry Potter theme, the unforgettable Jaws theme and so many more.

They even throw in some Indiana Jones whip cracks and shark attacks in there for good measure.

At the end of the day, it was an Ivy League tribute worthy of the man, and it likely got a nod of approval from another Ivy League a cappella superstar — Andy Bernard.

(Via IndieWire)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Indiana Jones#Star Wars
TAGSIndiana JonesJOHN WILLIAMSStar Wars

Innovative Minds

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

05.25.17 3 days ago
This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

05.24.17 4 days ago
How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 6 days ago
The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

05.22.17 6 days ago
What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

05.19.17 1 week ago
How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

05.17.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP