Jon Hamm knows how to enter a room. This is a talent that should not be taken for granted. Previously, Hamm joyously bounded on-stage before the premiere of his new Sundance film, Michael Almereyda’s Marjorie Prime (losing his wallet in the process). And when Hamm enters the room in which our interview is to take place, he’s immediately greeted by well-wishers. Hamm’s a hard guy to miss: He’s tall, he’s handsome, and he knows how to shake a hand with the best of them. If Jon Hamm ran for political office, he’d be tough to beat.

In Marjorie Prime – based on Jordan Harrison’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play – Hamm plays a hologram. (There was much hype this week at Sundance about getting to see a Jon Hamm hologram in person. It was, let’s say, a bit smaller than expected. The Jon Hamm I spoke with on this day was not a hologram.) Hamm plays Walter, a hologram of the deceased husband of an elderly woman played by Lois Smith. It’s a fascinating concept that will probably become a reality someday – the ability to, sort of, replace a lost loved one.

I will refrain from complaining just how much it snowed this week in Park City, Utah. But, I will say the day I spoke to Hamm was yet another snowy day and, after awhile, it starts to get to you. At least to the point that everyone gets a little slaphappy and we just let the chips fell where they may during this discussion. And as it happened, Hamm was in the mood to break down the NFL playoffs. And I was in the mood to hear Jon Hamm’s opinions on the NFL playoffs. (Though, I’ll admit, I made sure Hamm saw my St. Louis Blues snow hat, which is his and my favorite hockey team, which spurned his deep dive into sports. So, yes, you can blame me.)

Ahead, Hamm also talks about playing a hologram, explains if he’s ever been in an bubble like his 30 Rock character (I had a specific example), and gives us a tease of his next film, Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver.

One of the last times I interviewed you was for an oral history of The Dana Carvey Show.

That came out great, too. That was really cool. Oh, man, I loved that show. Watching old clips of that you realize how ahead of its time that show was. I mean, it presaged Mr. Show, which was already ahead of its time. [Hamm sees my St. Louis Blues snow hat.] Whoa, look at that. That’s hot stuff.

I’m ready for a run from them.

I’m ready too, man. They’ve got to start playing well.

Your sports allegiances are appealing to me. We root for all the same teams: Cardinals, Blues, Mizzou, and even the Chiefs.

Yeah, I was sad to see the Chiefs lose. I was still hoping they were going to do it.

I don’t think they would have beaten Brady in Foxborough.

I don’t know, it’s interesting. Everybody knows what you have to do to beat the Patriots, and no one can do it. And it’s like the only people that have done it are the New York Giants in the Super Bowl, twice, consistently. Like you’ve got to put Brady on his ass, and you can’t turn the ball loose. That’s it. And the Texans did it for one half, and then they just forgot.

They really did look good for one half.

And then they forgot. They’re just like, Oh, well, it seems to be working. Let’s change everything. Oh, and what ends up happening is that the Patriots also are so exceedingly well coached that they adjust.