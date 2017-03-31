What To Watch | HitFix

Jordan Peele’s Success With ‘Get Out’ Has Reportedly Made Him The Latest Frontrunner To Direct ‘Akira’

Managing Editor, Trending
03.31.17

FX / Toho

It has been years of “production hell” for Warner Bros. adaptation of Akira, with plenty of exciting names attached to the project and several less exciting details involving changes to the story. Since at least 2010, there have been a series of stutter starts and finishes for the production, with several actors attached that include Keanu Reeves, Zac Efron, Robert Pattinson, and Chris Pine. Even Kristen Stewart was offered a role at one point, giving you a full picture of what Warner Bros. seemed to have in mind for the classic property.

It is now 2017 and the studio is still attempting to get Akira off the ground. The idea of a trilogy with Christopher Nolan in the driver’s seat is now a thing of the past, reportedly replaced now by the fresh-but-familiar talents of Jordan Peele. The Get Out director is riding on a wave of success alongside his debut film and is now the top name being sought by the studio for their adaptation. Tracking Board claims that Peele is high on Warner’s list thanks to the success of Get Out on its $4.5 million budget.

