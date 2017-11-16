‘Get Out’ Gets Classified As A Comedy By The Golden Globes, And Jordan Peele Asks: ‘What Are You Laughing At?’

Get Out released quietly in February, but through word of mouth and an overwhelming number of positive reviews, turned into a massive box office success. It became the highest-grossing film domestically directed by a black filmmaker and the highest-grossing film debut of an original screenplay in the history of Hollywood. The success of the movie put its themes and horrifying satire of life as a black man in a white world under bright lights, demanding to be paid attention to. There were a few laughs and quite a few jump scares, but its creeping subtexts added a Hitchcockian, thriller vibe to Jordan Peele’s feature film debut. In other words, it’s hard to categorize.

Fast forward nine months later, and Get Out has rightfully been nominated for a Golden Globe as awards season begins. Ironically, the story of rich, white families stealing black people to be their slaves in one way or another has been nominated as a comedy. Peele had an appropriate response:

