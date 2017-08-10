Universal

Feeling lukewarm about the prospect of returning to Pandora for another 100 hours or so? Newly minted Cable (and kink pin-up as a result) Josh Brolin can relate. James Cameron asked him to come frolic in the Avatar sequels, but the 49-year-old actor shared that he chose to pass on the franchise.

In a profile for Esquire, Brolin mentioned that he was offered a spot in the new films and turned it down. This did not go over well with Cameron.

“If I don’t want to do Avatar, I’m not going to do Avatar,” said Brolin. “James Cameron’s f*cking calling me this name and that name. Whatever. If James Cameron came to me and said, ‘Hey, man, why’d you say that?’ I’d go, ‘Because it happened.’ ”

Josh should be careful. This is how you get blackballed from the deep sea dive community.

Elsewhere in the interview, Brolin shared how he was able to win his No Country For Old Man role without ever scoring an audition with Joel and Ethan Coen.

Brolin hit a bookstore after breakfast, picked up the novel, and read it that day. He was intrigued by Chigurh. “I mean, I know I’m not gonna get that part,” he tells me. His agent said there was no way he could get him an audition. “That’s a given. I know I’m not going to be in this movie, but we’re in the dreaming business. I was like, F*ck it, I’m going to do my own audition tape.” [Robert] Rodriguez lent Brolin the camera he was using to shoot Grindhouse, and what do you know, Quentin Tarantino showed up that day and offered to direct his audition. That tape led to a reading and to the role of Llewelyn Moss.

Things panned out alright. Brolin was an essential part of that excellent cast, the Coen Bros. have continued using him and Quentin Tarantino has free advertising if he wants to record auditions on the side.

(Via Esquire)