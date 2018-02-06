Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s been a big day for Game of Thrones news that barely involves Game of Thrones. One of the show’s go-to directors Miguel Sapochnik will oversee Amazon’s Conan series, while showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss have been tapped to write and produce a new series of Star Wars movies. As far as the cast is concerned, Peter Dinklage is involved in a silly fan theory involving Doritos (Game of Thrones can’t come back soon enough), but his X-Men: Apocalypse co-star Sophie Turner has something shaking: a new movie.

Directed by Eric England from Anthony Ragnone II’s script, Josie is about the questionable relationship between a high school student (Turner) and a security guard Hank (Dylan McDermott, not Dermot Mulroney), who “takes a special exception to the actions of Josie and her friend Marcus (Jack Kilmer).”

Of the Stark children, Turner currently seems the most likely to have a successful post-Thrones cinematic career. (Kit Harington flopped hard with Pompeii, Richard Madden hasn’t done much since Cinderella, and Maisie Williams is already worried.) She’s off to a good start with the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and Josie is a chance to show her acting chops without CGI fire and dragons.

Josie — you can watch the trailer above — opens on March 16.