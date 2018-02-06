An Un-Sansa Stark-Like Sophie Turner Leaves The North In ‘Josie’ Trailer

02.06.18 1 hour ago

It’s been a big day for Game of Thrones news that barely involves Game of Thrones. One of the show’s go-to directors Miguel Sapochnik will oversee Amazon’s Conan series, while showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss have been tapped to write and produce a new series of Star Wars movies. As far as the cast is concerned, Peter Dinklage is involved in a silly fan theory involving Doritos (Game of Thrones can’t come back soon enough), but his X-Men: Apocalypse co-star Sophie Turner has something shaking: a new movie.

Directed by Eric England from Anthony Ragnone II’s script, Josie is about the questionable relationship between a high school student (Turner) and a security guard Hank (Dylan McDermott, not Dermot Mulroney), who “takes a special exception to the actions of Josie and her friend Marcus (Jack Kilmer).”

Of the Stark children, Turner currently seems the most likely to have a successful post-Thrones cinematic career. (Kit Harington flopped hard with Pompeii, Richard Madden hasn’t done much since Cinderella, and Maisie Williams is already worried.) She’s off to a good start with the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and Josie is a chance to show her acting chops without CGI fire and dragons.

Josie — you can watch the trailer above — opens on March 16.

Around The Web

TAGSJosieMovie TrailersSOPHIE TURNER

The RX

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 1 day ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 4 days ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 5 days ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 1 week ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 2 weeks ago
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP