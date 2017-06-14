Getty Image

Sony’s announced plans to release edited “clean” versions of their films alongside digital downloads has certainly ruffled a few feathers. The plan was announced earlier in June and immediately faced criticism from filmmakers and fans who wondered why it was happening in the first place. Seth Rogen was one of the earliest to criticize the studio, pleading with Sony to not to go through with the plan. Now it would seem that the trouble has expanded beyond just individual filmmakers, with the clean movies landing in the path of the Directors Guild of America.

For the Guild, the decision is more than just an affront to the creative decisions of filmmakers. By choosing to release the edited films, Sony is allegedly violating the DGA’s contract with major studios according to Variety: