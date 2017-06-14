Judd Apatow And The DGA Are Not Fans Of Sony’s Plan For Clean Movies: ‘This Is Absolute Bullsh*t

06.14.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

Sony’s announced plans to release edited “clean” versions of their films alongside digital downloads has certainly ruffled a few feathers. The plan was announced earlier in June and immediately faced criticism from filmmakers and fans who wondered why it was happening in the first place. Seth Rogen was one of the earliest to criticize the studio, pleading with Sony to not to go through with the plan. Now it would seem that the trouble has expanded beyond just individual filmmakers, with the clean movies landing in the path of the Directors Guild of America.

For the Guild, the decision is more than just an affront to the creative decisions of filmmakers. By choosing to release the edited films, Sony is allegedly violating the DGA’s contract with major studios according to Variety:

“Directors have the right to edit their feature films for every non-theatrical platform, plain and simple,” the DGA said. “Taking a director’s edit for one platform, and then releasing it on another — without giving the director the opportunity to edit — violates our Agreement. Throughout the years, the DGA has achieved hard-fought creative rights gains protecting our members from such practices. As creators of their films, directors often dedicate years of hard work to realize their full vision, and they rightfully have a vested interest in protecting that work. We are committed to vigorously defending against the unauthorized alteration of films.”

Around The Web

TAGSAdam McKayDirectors Guild of AmericaJUDD APATOWSONY

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 13 hours ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 15 hours ago 2 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 4 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP