Warner Brothers

Fans of Harry Potter and the rest of J.K. Rowling‘s wizarding world have been waiting for new information regarding the upcoming sequel to Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, a spinoff franchise born out of a fictional magical textbook that has grown into a prequel series. Warner Brothers released the first substantial look at Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald on Thursday, including Jude Law as the younger Albus Dumbledore.

Harry Potter readers (and watchers) know Dumbledore as the silver-haired, calculating headmaster of Hogwarts School Of Witchcraft And Wizardry (played first by Richard Harris and then Michael Gambon) beloved by many and dedicated in his quest to bring down Voldemort. Law will be portraying the powerful wizard at a different phase of his life, teaming up with Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander to hunt down the wicked Gellert Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp.

David Heyman, executive producer of Fantastic Beasts, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about casting Jude Law in the role, and how his Dumbledore will be familiar to fans, but also something different.

“One of the reasons we chose Jude is he has many of the qualities we find in Dumbeldore in the Potter films. He’s got authority, he’s got a twinkle in his eye, he’s sometimes a bit elliptical. So you have that but also have this youthful energy and jubilance. So he brings that twinkle, mischief, authority, and power, but at the same time brings far more youthful energy to the film. You understand why he would be your favorite teacher and be someone you believe is an extraordinary wizard.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald hits theaters November 16th, 2018, making fans wait a little longer before deciding if Law is the right man to wield the Elder Wand.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)