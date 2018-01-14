‘Jumanji’ And Others Continue to Burn Up The Box Office Over A Busy MLK Weekend

01.14.18

Fox

Through the first two weeks of 2018, the box office shows no signs of slowing down after a very busy and lucrative holiday season. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle leads Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend, adding yet another $36 million to its coffers in its fourth weekend. The Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart pairing has now earned nearly $300 million, and it has quietly moved into eighth place among all 2017 box office titles. It should eventually overtake Thor: Ragnarok with a shot at toppling It and Spider-Man: Homecoming. What’s even more impressive is how consistent it has been at the box office. It earned $36 million in its first weekend, and for the three-day frame here, it earned $27 million in its fourth weekend, playing more like a sleeper hit than a major Hollywood blockbuster. It’ll be interesting to see how much longer this one can go. There’s not exactly a lot of family fare standing in its way in the upcoming weeks.

Second place this weekend goes to Steven Spielberg’s The Post, which expanded from its limited run into wide release and racked up an impressive $22 million for the four-day weekend bringing its overall total to $26 million. Awards season buzz, its ‘A’ Cinemascore, and our current political climate should also keep The Post humming for at least a few weeks, as moviegoers turn out to see two of Hollywood’s most celebrated stars in Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.

Beyond The Post, Liam Neeson continues to put up decent numbers. The Commuter, which is basically another variation of Taken set on a commuter train, earned $15.8 million for the four-day weekend. That puts it on track to equal its budget ($30 million domestically), add to it with worldwide grosses, and eventually make a profit with broadcast rights because TNT and TBS are exactly where a movie like The Commuter plays best.

