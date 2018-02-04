The ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer Wants To Show You The Future Of Dinosaurs

#Super Bowl #Jurassic World
02.04.18 12 hours ago

Much like life, dinosaurs find a way… to creep into kid’s bedrooms?

The first trailer to play during Super Bowl LII was for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the sequel to the billion dollar-grossing Jurassic World. Back are Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and B.D. Wong; gone is Colin Trevorrow (although he co-wrote the screenplay). The Book of Henry director has been replaced by J.A. Bayona (The Orphanage), who gives Fallen Kingdom more of a horror vibe than the original. That’s a promising sign, especially after that baffling volcano teaser: among Jurassic World‘s many issues, the lack of an identity, outside of being another Jurassic Park movie, was one of the biggest.

That doesn’t look to be a problem here. Fallen Kingdom has all the familiar elements you’d expect from a Jurassic Park movie — God creates dinosaurs, God destroys dinosaurs, God creates man, man kills God, man brings back dinosaurs, dinosaurs eat man, etc. — but with Bayona’s refreshingly darker sensibilities. Also, it looks like much of the action will take place off the island, like The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Look out, delicious-looking dogs.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — which also stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Geraldine Chaplin, Toby Jones, and Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm!) — opens on June 22.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl#Jurassic World
TAGSJURASSIC PARKJURASSIC WORLDJURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOMMovie TrailersSUPER BOWL

The RX

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 4 days ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 6 days ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 2 weeks ago
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 2 weeks ago
On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP