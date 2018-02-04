Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Much like life, dinosaurs find a way… to creep into kid’s bedrooms?

The first trailer to play during Super Bowl LII was for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the sequel to the billion dollar-grossing Jurassic World. Back are Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and B.D. Wong; gone is Colin Trevorrow (although he co-wrote the screenplay). The Book of Henry director has been replaced by J.A. Bayona (The Orphanage), who gives Fallen Kingdom more of a horror vibe than the original. That’s a promising sign, especially after that baffling volcano teaser: among Jurassic World‘s many issues, the lack of an identity, outside of being another Jurassic Park movie, was one of the biggest.

That doesn’t look to be a problem here. Fallen Kingdom has all the familiar elements you’d expect from a Jurassic Park movie — God creates dinosaurs, God destroys dinosaurs, God creates man, man kills God, man brings back dinosaurs, dinosaurs eat man, etc. — but with Bayona’s refreshingly darker sensibilities. Also, it looks like much of the action will take place off the island, like The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Look out, delicious-looking dogs.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — which also stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Geraldine Chaplin, Toby Jones, and Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm!) — opens on June 22.