Kate Winslet Remembers The Kindness Of Alan Rickman

Columbia Pictures

In a year full of sad celebrity deaths, Alan Rickman‘s was one that was most keenly felt. Beloved by generations for his work in Harry Potter, Die Hard, and many, many other titles, the British thespian left a hole in Hollywood that will be apparent for a long time.

Kate Winslet, who starred alongside Rickman in films like Ang Lee’s Sense & Sensibility and A Little Chaos (directed by Rickman himself), wrote a lovely tribute to her late friend and colleague in the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, and spoke lovingly of his generosity.

“He was always a great big softy. If there was one word I could use to really describe Al, it would be kind. He was so kind. At Al’s memorial, Juliet Stevenson told the story of how whenever Al would go out to supper and anyone else would try and pay, he would somehow have phoned ahead or slipped his credit card ahead of the meal so no one even got a look at the check. He’d just say, ‘I’ve got two words for you: Harry Potter.’ And he became known for doing that.”

Honestly, using your sweet franchise money to pay for your friends drinks forever is a pretty awesome way to live. May we all be spoken of as endearingly by our friends and loved ones after our passing.

(Via Vanity Fair)