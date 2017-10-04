Kate Winslet Will Reunite With ‘Titanic’ Director James Cameron For The ‘Avatar’ Sequels

20th Century Fox

Whether you want them to or not (sorry, Ryan Gosling), the Avatar sequels are indeed happening. Although it has been quite a while since the first film’s 2009 release, director James Cameron is planning on four more films in the franchise and will be filming them concurrently. This new phase for the films will be focused on the children of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and will allegedly be the most expensive films ever made.

According to Deadline, Cameron is also planning a reunion 20 years in the making by casting Kate Winslet in the upcoming sequels. Very little information has been released about her character, Ronal, but for an actress of Winslet’s caliber, it is sure to be a sizeable role. According to Cameron, who directed Winslet in Titanic, this creative partnership has been a long time coming.

“Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on Titanic, which was one of the most rewarding of my career. I can’t wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life.”

Filming began on September 25th, and Avatar 2 is expected to hit theaters on December 18, 2020. In the meantime, you can rewatch Avatar for the first time since you saw it in cinemas.

(Via Deadline)