Warner Bros.

When Kevin Costner (star of cinema’s Draft Day!) returns to filmmaking, he seems game to make up for lost time. In a new interview for Variety‘s Playback, Costner was asked if he’d knock out a new western in the future. His response will be welcome news to the nation’s Costnermaniacs. And for people that really really really like sitting still.

“I have one,” says the Academy Award winner. “I’ve been working on it. It’s about 10 hours long, how about that? Maybe I’ll make three features out of it. There’s a fourth one, too, so it’s truly a saga. I could do TV, or I could also make it like every six months, have a big western that’s tied together like ‘Jean de Florette’ and ‘Manon of the Spring.’ I think those are fun to watch.”

That sounds like a massive amount of Costner crafted western fare to soak in and a nice way to return to that side of things for the first time since 2003’s Open Range. Let this be a pre-2017 warning, though. We are in line for some absolutely crazybeans bananacakes The Postman 20th anniversary retrospectives next year.

Costner is currently in promo blitz mode for the new Octavia Spencer led film Hidden Figures.

(Via Variety & /Film)