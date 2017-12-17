20th Century Fox

Could the proud Doubtfire name be passed on to another nanny in disguise with severe boundary issues? Depending on 20th Century Fox’s interest in an update on the Robin Williams comedy, they may have just had a sequel or reboot option fall into their laps. Or Disney-Fox’s lap, as it were.

2017’s final SNL host Kevin Hart is making the rounds doing publicity duties for his upcoming family adventure comedy Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and included in his wheelings and dealings was being asked by CinemaBlend what other properties he might like to tackle.

“I’ll stay on the Robin Williams train and say that if I could jump into Mrs. Doubtfire,” offers Hart. “That was a very amazing performance on both ends for him. I think that’s one I’d love to get to play in.”

It’s hard not to imagine Disney-Fox execs swimming in Scrooge McDuck pools of gold coins if they paired with Hart on such a film. The 1993 original made over $200 million at the domestic box office and raked in $441 million worldwide.

Mrs Doubtfire was being eyed for sequels on multiple occasions, including an attempt in 2014 that never came to be following Williams’ suicide later that year.

(Via CinemaBlend)