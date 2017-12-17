Could the proud Doubtfire name be passed on to another nanny in disguise with severe boundary issues? Depending on 20th Century Fox’s interest in an update on the Robin Williams comedy, they may have just had a sequel or reboot option fall into their laps. Or Disney-Fox’s lap, as it were.
2017’s final SNL host Kevin Hart is making the rounds doing publicity duties for his upcoming family adventure comedy Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and included in his wheelings and dealings was being asked by CinemaBlend what other properties he might like to tackle.
“I’ll stay on the Robin Williams train and say that if I could jump into Mrs. Doubtfire,” offers Hart. “That was a very amazing performance on both ends for him. I think that’s one I’d love to get to play in.”
It’s hard not to imagine Disney-Fox execs swimming in Scrooge McDuck pools of gold coins if they paired with Hart on such a film. The 1993 original made over $200 million at the domestic box office and raked in $441 million worldwide.
Mrs Doubtfire was being eyed for sequels on multiple occasions, including an attempt in 2014 that never came to be following Williams’ suicide later that year.
(Via CinemaBlend)
Well since it seems he is just gonna redo Robin William’s movies I would like to see his remake of One Hour Photo next.
I was going to suggest Death to Smoochie but yours was better.
I’d like to see Kevin Hart remake Robin Williams suicide. That would be amazing.
Waiting for the Uproxx “Mrs Doubtfire is transphobic and you should never watch it again” think piece. Sorry, “think” piece.
Something that is good let it be. For example:Meet the Robinson. A part two or a remake of it would just kill an original movie idea. Even tho its an animated movie. A remake or this movie would just kill an original idea since Holly can’t come up with original movies anymore. Only a few out there now.
Death to Smoochie was a very close second but the scene in One Hour Photo with him not just imagining but having a FANTASY about shitting in the family’s house he is obsessed with put it over.