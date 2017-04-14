You've Probably Been Watching 'Fast And The Furious' Wrong

Kevin Hart Is Headed To ‘Night School’ In A New Comedy Co-Written By The Megastar Comic

04.13.17 13 hours ago

NBC/Broadway Video

Megastar stand-up Kevin Hart, producer Will Packer and director Tim Story like working with one another. As a combo, they’ve teamed up for hits like Ride Along and Think Like A Man and that partnership will continue on for Hart’s next big screen comedy.

Variety reports that Hart is a go for the Story helmed/Packer produced action-comedy Night School. The screenplay was co-written by Hart (who also serves as a producer) and includes Neighbors 2 writer/director Nicholas Stoller providing additional script work. As you may have gathered from the title, the film is centered around night school.

“Night School is based on a story by Hart that follows a group of misfits forced to attend adult classes to prepare for the GED exam,” is the description served up by Variety. It’s not quite clear what element kicks this thing from comedy to action-comedy status, but we’re excited to find out. Maybe Hart will superkick a team of ninjas trying to disrupt a chemistry lesson? If he doesn’t, can we make that film anyway?

No official release date has been announced up for Night School just yet, although pre-production has already begun. As is customary, there’s a healthy stockpile of Kevin Hart films on the way. He co-stars with The Rock in the upcoming Jumanji redo and has been filming the American remake of the French comedy The Intouchables.

(Via Variety)

Around The Web

TAGSkevin hartNight SchoolTIM STORY

First 100 Days

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 20 hours ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 2 weeks ago 45 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP