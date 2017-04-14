NBC/Broadway Video

Megastar stand-up Kevin Hart, producer Will Packer and director Tim Story like working with one another. As a combo, they’ve teamed up for hits like Ride Along and Think Like A Man and that partnership will continue on for Hart’s next big screen comedy.

Variety reports that Hart is a go for the Story helmed/Packer produced action-comedy Night School. The screenplay was co-written by Hart (who also serves as a producer) and includes Neighbors 2 writer/director Nicholas Stoller providing additional script work. As you may have gathered from the title, the film is centered around night school.

“Night School is based on a story by Hart that follows a group of misfits forced to attend adult classes to prepare for the GED exam,” is the description served up by Variety. It’s not quite clear what element kicks this thing from comedy to action-comedy status, but we’re excited to find out. Maybe Hart will superkick a team of ninjas trying to disrupt a chemistry lesson? If he doesn’t, can we make that film anyway?

No official release date has been announced up for Night School just yet, although pre-production has already begun. As is customary, there’s a healthy stockpile of Kevin Hart films on the way. He co-stars with The Rock in the upcoming Jumanji redo and has been filming the American remake of the French comedy The Intouchables.

(Via Variety)