Hitmen are so in right now.

John Wick: Chapter 2 is one of the most enjoyable movies released in 2017; The Hitman’s Bodyguard has been number one at the box office for two weeks; and now here’s Taran Killam’s directorial debut, Killing Gunther. The action-comedy stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as the titular Gunther (Titular Gunter is a good name for a stuffy British drama), a world-famous hitman whose arrogance annoys a group of assassins, including Bobby Moynihan, Hannah Simone, and Allison Tolman. So they, as the title suggests, try to kill him.

What separates Killing Gunther from other hitmen films, though, is that it’s shot like a documentary. Is it the This Is Spinal Tap of movies about hitmen? Considering the lack of competition, and Schwarzenegger’s wonderful haircuts, I am going to say unequivocally: yes. Here’s the plot summary.

Killing Gunther will be released in select theaters and on demand on October 20.