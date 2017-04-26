Warner Bros

Director Guy Ritchie reinvented the Sherlock Holmes story with Robert Downey Jr. and he brought back The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (which is incredibly underrated and now there are talks of a sequel). So it makes a lot of sense Ritchie would be the one tapped to resurrect the legend of King Arthur in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

In this exclusive clip from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Arthur (Charlie Hunnam) really doesn’t want to fight. He’s outnumbered. He has no chance of winning. But then Arthur strikes Sir Bedivere (Djimon Hounsou), steals a sword and shows what he can do with such a weapon against Goosefat Bill, played by Aidan Gillen. (Between “Goosefat Bill” and “Littlefinger,” Gillen is collecting an impressive list of character nicknames.)

By the end, Goosefat Bill seemed dazzled by what he’s seen out of Arthur. Well, this sword fighter will become King Arthur so Goosefat Bill better be dazzled.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword tells the origin story of King Arthur, back when Arthur roamed the streets of London and had no idea that he was the chosen one until he pulls the sword Excalibur from a stone. From here, Arthur must decide how to use his newfound power.

King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword opens May 12.