Fox and The Late Late Show with James Corden just premiered the first trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which features Channing Tatum as a secret agent named Tequila who dresses like a cowboy. Oh, and we suppose people from the first movie are also in it. Taron Egerton returns, as do Sophie Cookson, Mark Strong, and, surprisingly, Colin Firth, who must have caught that bullet with his stiff upper lip.

The sequel also stars Julianne Moore (the main villain), Halle Berry (the head of the CIA), Elton John (Elton John), Pedro Pascal (still our champion), Vinnie Jones, and Jeff Bridges. Here’s the official synopsis:

Kingsman: The Secret Service introduced the world to Kingsman — an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy…

More importantly, what kind of crazy badassery will not-dead Colin Firth get up to this time? It’s going to be hard to top the first movie…