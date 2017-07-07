‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Offers The Latest Peek At The Mayhem Ahead In This New Teaser

07.06.17

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is set to arrive this fall and while Matthew Vaughn’s action-stuffed spy comedy hasn’t revealed all of Merlin’s secrets just yet, we’re getting an increasing number of peeks at what this star-studded death-dealing has in store.

The latest tease of what’s to come from The Golden Circle arrived on Thursday in the form of a roughly 40-second spot that doubles as a promo men’s style retailer Mr. Porter. (They did the styling for the 2014 original and they’ve done it again for this year’s sequel.) The clip features our buds Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and Merlin (Mark Strong) getting more familiar with their U.S. surroundings while there’s a sliver of time for Channing Tatum to smoulder like the hunk that he is. Will there be friction between Kingsman and their American equivalent? Probably, but a healthy orgy of explosions and quippery appears likely to get everyone on the same page.

An obscene amount of marquee names are along for the ride in the latest Kingsman spectacle. In addition to the returning Egerton and Strong, there’s also Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Elton John, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges within the casting ranks. There’s apparently room for another familiar face on top of that.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle hits theaters on September 22.

