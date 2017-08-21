‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’s Title Is Explained, Along With A Wild Promo

08.21.17 2 hours ago

Kingsman: The Golden Circle, has laser lassos, whiskey drones, and Channing Tatum as a cowboy secret agent named Tequila. In other words, Fox read our wish list. Kingsman also has an interesting marketing team, who’ve already brought us an Archer crossover, and now they’ve gone even bigger with a viral marketing event millions of people will see later today. Yes, they’re taking credit for the solar eclipse, playing it like a marketing stunt in the humorous video above.

They also released a brief TV spot in which Roxy (Sophie Cookson) explains how “The Golden Circle” got its name. The henchmen of main villain Poppy (Julianne Moore) burn off their fingerprints, file their teeth flat, and mark themselves with a 24-karat gold circle embedded into their skin.

