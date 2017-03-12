Warner Bros.

This weekend saw only one wide new release, but Kong: Skull Island nevertheless faced some stiff competition for box-office dollars from a couple of heavy-weight holdovers. The well-received creature feature from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts will rack up around $61 million for the weekend, which is either a success or a minor disappointment depending on one’s perspective.

The film opened with a modest $20.2 million Friday, but thanks to solid word of mouth and kind reviews (78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), it was an unexpected grower, improving on Saturday and adding $23 million to its weekend total. Moreover, compared to the $50 million opening weekend of Peter Jackson’s 2005 King Kong, Kong: Skull Island should also be seen as a success. Additionally, thanks to an impressive marketing effort over the last week, Kong: Skull Island will also end the weekend around with 35 percent more box-office dollars than tracking suggested only four weeks ago. A $60 million opening would also make it the 11th biggest opening weekend of all time in March.

So, it’s a big success, right? Actually, no. Not if you compare it to the $93 million that Godzilla made in its opening weekend in 2014. The $60 million is also a minor disappointment compared to the production cost of the film, standing at $185 million plus another $130 million spent on marketing. With a price tag like that, it has a steep hill to climb before it crosses over into the black (even with international box office receipts), and things are not going to get easier for the creature feature: It has to face off against Beauty and the Beast next weekend. Godzilla‘s $93 million only took it to a $200 million overall box-office, and Kong: Skull Island is unlikely to break $130-$140 million stateside, so it needs to do very well in China to eventually recoup costs for the Tom Hiddleston/Brie Larson starrer.

In other words, the jury is still out on Kong: Skull Island. How well it does in China may determine its success, as well as its ability to sustain what is now an expanded universe that is expected to see Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019 and Kong vs. Godzilla in 2020. No matter the ultimate outcome, however, a $60 million opening has to be considered at least a modest success for its director, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, whose only other movie, Kings of Summer, made $1.3 million at the box office.