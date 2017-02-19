The Latest Clips From ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Confirm That Monsters Exist And They Will Battle

#Samuel L. Jackson
02.19.17 15 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Monsters are plentiful in the upcoming Kong: Skull Island, but we have to ask ourselves… who are the real monsters? *watches a clip of King Kong getting into a donnybrook with a giant lizard creature* Oh! It’s those two. That’s a relief. I was worried I’d have to have a hard think about my life.

Next month’s Kong showcase has released a collection of new clips into the wild. Included in the latest crop is an interesting mix of a tense tête-à-tête between Samuel L. Jackson and John Goodman, the aforementioned bit of monster brawling and other things that make you wonder if you should be saving them for when the movie actually opens on March 10. Bah, they’re here right friggin’ now. Savor them.


TOPICS#Samuel L. Jackson
TAGSJOHN GOODMANKing Kongkong: skull islandSamuel L. Jackson

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP