01.24.17 3 hours ago

Kong: Skull Island has yet to answer a key question: Are we going to have another Godzilla situation where we generally only see the title character in glimpses? Or are we going to have full-on Kong fights where he beats up giant animals and military hardware in equal measure? The answer, from these TV spots, seems to be the latter.

