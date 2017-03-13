The Director Of ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Explains That Post-Credits Scene

Warner Bros.

If you haven’t seen Kong: Skull Island and don’t want to be spoiled, why did you click on this story to begin with? It’s obvious this will be a post containing spoilers. You made your bed, now lie in it.

After the credits of Kong: Skull Island, Tom Hiddleston’s James Conrad and Brie Larson’s Mason Weaver are being questioned back at the Monarch headquarters. It’s here that they are informed that Kong is not the only monster in the world, as they are shown evidence of other monsters like Godzilla (who already had his own movie in this universe), Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah.

When speaking to Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, we asked him about this scene and what we might be seeing next. And Vogt-Roberts seems to take the attitude that, yes, that post-credits scene exists, but it was far from a main concern of his.

“You know what,” says Vogt-Roberts, “some of that’s a little bit above my pay grade. Obviously, we’re sort of setting up this larger world. Like I keep joking that the main movie I’d be interested in doing is a prequel of young John C. Reilly on the island, fighting monsters with a katana, and his relationship with the villagers and the Japanese soldier.”

Vogt-Roberts continues, “So now there’s like 30-some-odd years in between and Godzilla 2 is next. But where they take that? Some of that franchise stuff is a little bit above my pay grade. That’s why in our movie itself, I just tried to focus on telling the most singular Kong story as opposed this sort of like franchise oversaturation that we have now – where people derail their movie for 10 minutes just to try and set up a franchise and connect dots that are unrelated to that film. So that post-credits scene exists, and we’ll see where they take it and what they do with these characters. But, yeah.”

You can contact Mike Ryan directly on Twitter.