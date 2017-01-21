Ah, 2012. It was a simpler time. The dab was not yet a thing, Obama was still president, and we still had a steady supply of Twilight movies to hate-watch. Also, Donald Trump was very, very invested in the relationship drama between Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. It was… super weird.
Has Donald Trump Crossed A Line?
Kristen Stewart Reminds Us All Of Those Weird Trump Tweets
Around The Web
There is one comment
In light of his unpresidented revelations, would he have the same advice for Ivanka?