Has Donald Trump Crossed A Line?

Kristen Stewart Reminds Us All Of Those Weird Trump Tweets

#Robert Pattinson #Twilight #Twitter
Author Profile Picture
Features Writer
01.20.17

Summit/Getty

Ah, 2012. It was a simpler time. The dab was not yet a thing, Obama was still president, and we still had a steady supply of Twilight movies to hate-watch. Also, Donald Trump was very, very invested in the relationship drama between Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. It was… super weird.

TOPICS#Robert Pattinson#Twilight#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpkristen stewartRobert PattinsonTwilightTwitter
Author Profile Picture
Writer. Reader. Kids and dogs like me, so I guess I'm ok.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 5 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP