Kristen Stewart Reminds Us All Of Those Weird Trump Tweets

Summit/Getty

Ah, 2012. It was a simpler time. The dab was not yet a thing, Obama was still president, and we still had a steady supply of Twilight movies to hate-watch. Also, Donald Trump was very, very invested in the relationship drama between Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. It was… super weird.

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

Lots of response to my Pattinson/Kristen Stewart reunion. She will cheat again–100 certain–am I ever wrong? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012

Robert I'm getting a lot of heat for saying you should dump Kristen- but I'm right. If you saw the Miss Universe girls you would reconsider. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012

So many tweets & stories on Stewart/Pattinson Look, it doesn't matter– the relationship will never be the same. It is permanently broken. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2012

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

Everyone is asking me to speak more on Robert & Kristen.I don't have time except to say "Robert, drop her, she cheated on you & will again!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2012