Ah, 2012. It was a simpler time. The dab was not yet a thing, Obama was still president, and we still had a steady supply of Twilight movies to hate-watch. Also, Donald Trump was very, very invested in the relationship drama between Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. It was… super weird.
Has Donald Trump Crossed A Line?
Kristen Stewart Reminds Us All Of Those Weird Trump Tweets
01.20.17
