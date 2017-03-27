Warner Bros.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 will pull off the rare feat of having both Tango and Cash: Kurt Russell plays Peter Quill’s dad, and also Ego The Living Planet, and Sylvester Stallone plays… well, we don’t know yet. Marvel’s been keeping that under their hats. But we do know that both Russell and Stallone will be back together.

Talking with Fandango about the movie, James Gunn is asked point-blank if this is a one-and-done for either of them, and the answer, surprisingly, is no:

This is definitely not a one-off [for them]. They’re both characters that we’ve taken a lot of time to develop, and they’re a big part of the MCU now.

That’s particularly interesting in light of what Marvel has coming up, and Stallone’s mysterious role. Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Captain Marvel are all taking the MCU into deep space, to some degree or another, and let’s not forget we’ve had a few hints the Guardians will be arriving on Earth. That leaves the door open for Stallone to either be an Earthling of some sort, or, as rumors have claimed, another space-faring superhero, possibly Mar-Vell, the former Captain Marvel who’s being revived in the comics this summer and who transfers his powers to one Carol Danvers. We’ll find out soon enough: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 arrives May 5th.

