Usually, filmmakers try a few times before they ever get into Sundance – if they ever even get in at all. Not only did Kyle Mooney’s first film (which he stars in and co-wrote with Kevin Costello) get into Sundance, it even sold to Sony Pictures Classics. So, yes, it was quite a first film for Mooney.

Directed by Dave McCary, Birigsby Bear is the story of James Pope (Mooney), who was kidnapped as a small child and has lived his life in a bunker thinking the world is a apocalyptic wasteland. His only entertainment are the VHS copies of Brigsby Bear that show up every day. After James is rescued, he learns Brigsby Bear, his obsession, was a television show that was made by the man he thought was his father, played by Mark Hamill. (We also spoke to Hamill.) Hamill’s presence is interesting because this would be like a Star Wars obsessive learning the movies were only made for one person. Back in the real world, James is still obsessed with Brigsby and strives to make a film that continues the legacy. It’s a movie that only Kyle Mooney could have made: combining his oddball humor with a undeniable sensitivity.

I met with Mooney in a studio just off Main Street in Park City, Utah. Mooney has never even been to Sundance before, and during the snowiest festival in memory, Mooney is still just wearing sneakers. And for a performer who always seems so confident on SNL, here at Sundance he does seem a little wide-eyed.

Oh, and then there’s the moment I kind of kiddingly, yet hopefully ask about the chances of a Bruce Chandling (Mooney’s purposely bad comedian character) film, and as it turns out, this is something he’s thinking about.

I was emailing with someone at NBC how much I liked your movie and she replied, “I just forwarded this to him,” which I didn’t expect. So, if you happen to see that…

I did, but I wanted to be cool, like I didn’t see it. And the subject was just “Kyle,” and I got very nervous that maybe I did or said something that I shouldn’t have.

Your movie got a great ovation at the premiere.

It was a truly bizarre experience. Going in there with just, obviously, general nervousness – because we’ve made this thing and we want to show it to people. But then there’s a whole meta thing happening where the character is making a movie…

And the character gets an ovation.

And you see a theater. It was very weird.

When James gets an ovation, maybe real audience members were like, “Oh, so we have to do this now, too.”

It’s a good hint. “Like, can you guys like maybe do what they’re doing?”

Usually filmmakers have to make a couple movies first before getting into Sundance.

It’s so rad and it was always the goal. And, you know, we shot it in Salt Lake, so weirdly it feels homey, You know what I mean? I like to be back here. So I mean, it’s crazy. I don’t know. I’ve never done anything like this.

You’ve never even been to Sundance before. This is crazy.

Absolutely. Also, the weather is insane, right?

I’ve heard Sundance employees say this is the worst it’s ever been.

And I’m not committing to boots [points at his slightly damp sneakers].