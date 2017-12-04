Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The awards season is fully underway with the Los Angeles Film Critics Association meeting to name the best film had to offer in 2017. They’ve chosen Call Me by Your Name as the winner of Best Picture, along with star Timothee Chalamet as Best Actor, while director Luca Guadagnino tied with Guillermo del Toro for Best Director. Jordan Peele once again won for Get Out, taking home the award for Best Screenplay (technically the awards will be presented on January 13th), and Radiohead guitarist and longtime Paul Thomas Anderson musical collaborator Johnny Greenwood won Best Score for Phantom Thread.

All in all, there were some interesting choices for the winners this year. Pixar’s Coco was the runner-up for Animated Feature and James Franco and Sam Rockwell had near-wins for The Disaster Artist and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Best Picture: Call Me by Your Name

Director (tie): Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water and Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name

Actress: Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Actor: Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Animated Film: The Breadwinner

Foreign-language Film: BPM (Beats Per Minute) and Loveless (tie)

Documentary/nonfiction: Faces Places

Screenplay: Jordan Peele, Get Out

Editing: Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Production Design: Dennis Gassner, Blade Runner 2049

Music/Score: Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

Cinematography: Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Douglas Edwards Independent/Experimental Film/Video Prize: Lee Anne Schmitt’s Purge This Land

Career Achievement Award: Max von Sydow

New Generation: Greta Gerwig

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)