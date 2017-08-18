Getty Image

Over the course of a week, Donald Trump‘s horrific response to the Nazi and white supremacist marches in Charlottesville that led to the murder of three people ignited a conversation that many people thought would be superfluous by now: Nazis are bad, full stop. There are not “many sides” to white supremacy.

Following this moral and political failing by the President, many on Twitter reinvigorated the call for Trump’s impeachment with the #ImpeachTrump hashtag trending on Twitter. While it can feel like a fruitless endeavor to rail against the machine on social media, it can make a difference to see people who have influence taking a stand against injustice.

While Damien Chazelle may not be a typical household name, the La La Land director certain saw his profile raised following the film’s release and success during awards season. Chazelle has apparently avoided social media until now, but the Oscar winner created an account on Wednesday, starting with an interesting thread calling for our President to be removed from office.

Decided to join Twitter because I feel a responsibility to add my voice to the chorus. (1/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

The Trump administration is openly endorsing Nazism and white supremacy. It's that simple. (2/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

We're living a historic moment. Things don't often come this clear-cut. Anyone in a position of power who stays silent is complicit. (3/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

I hold out hope. That the GOP will come to its senses and call for impeachment. (4/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

That voters lured by Trump's economic promises will finally wake up. And that we as a country will learn from this. (5/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

That this moment will do away once and for all with "politics don't affect me", "I don't feel like voting", etc. (6/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

That the epic moral failure we're witnessing now will inspire a new activism. (7/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

Might be naive. But in the meantime, I'm gonna try to do whatever I can. I gotta believe every little bit helps. (8/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

And call on the GOP as passionately as possible: impeach this loathsome misogynist racist. (10/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

We should probably all expect a tweet from Trump ripping La La Land sometime soon. “Ryan Gosling should have focused on the music of Kid Rock instead. Emma Stone is a 4 at best. Sad! #MAGA”

(Via Vulture)