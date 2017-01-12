The Four Golden Globes Moments You Absolutely Have To See

Ever since its release, La La Land has been a nigh on unstoppable force. It’s collected a tidy sum at the box office, swept the Golden Globes, and is sure to rack up a number of Oscar nominations in the coming weeks. The general consensus is that La La Land is one of the most delightful movies to come out in 2016, but that doesn’t mean that there wasn’t any backlash against the film. Between a lack of diversity and the fact that it’s about a white man who wants to save jazz, there were some that criticized the film as a little tone deaf to the current sexual and racial landscape. As delightful as it was to see them sing and dance their way through the stars, was there ever any doubt that two beautiful and talented white people were going to achieve their dreams?

There could be an opportunity for some of these blindspots to be addressed, however, as Lionsgate is considering turning the film into a touring stage show according to The Hollywood Reporter. Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig told investors that “If we want to do a stage show, we can do a stage show,” following in the footsteps of films like Once that have successfully transitioned from screen to stage.

The feel-good story could translate very well to the stage, and one can imagine that more traditionally trained singers and dancers could breathe even more life into the musical numbers. This would also give the creators the opportunity to make the story a bit more diverse and realistic, which could add a rich layer to the film. At the very least, it could be a fresh medium to tell a timeless story.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

