Getty Image / The Film Arcade

Four years after the premiere of her directorial feature debut In A World (which she also wrote and and starred in), Lake Bell is back behind and in front of the camera with her follow-up film, the weirdly charming ensemble comedy I Do… Until I Don’t. The comedy tells the story of three couples — at very different points of their long-term relationships — who find themselves as the subjects of manipulative blowhard documentarian Vivian Prudeck’s (Dolly Wells) latest project about marriage. Specifically, the concept of redefining marriage as a seven-year contract for marriage, with an option to renew.

Bell and Ed Helms play Alice and Noah, a young-ish married couple stuck in a rut, both personally (they’re having a difficult time conceiving) and professionally (the window blinds store they own is not as profitable as they hope). Amber Heard and Wyatt Cenac are Fanny (Alice’s younger sibling) and Zander, an artistic pair with an open relationship and a son. Rounding out the cast — and proving the most compelling pair of the bunch — are Mary Steenburgen and Paul Reiser as Cybil and Harvey, a caustic couple in the middle of mid-life crises and heartbreak.

We spoke with Bell about the film, her thoughts on the whole institution of marriage, her inspirations as a filmmaker, and if we’ll ever see make the jump from indie filmmaker to blockbuster director.

First things first: How are you doing?

I’m good, I’m clearly very comfortable.

How far into the press and stuff are you right now?

This is the point in the day where I’m like, “Can’t I just wear a robe?” And then my publicist says, “Yeah, it’s fine.” And I’m like, “Is it a girl or a boy?”

Understandable. I’m sure this can get very monotonous.

You know, it’s okay. When it’s for a movie that I care so much about, that is so true to my heart — and that I put so much love, energy, and sweat and blood and tears into — it’s a joy and a privilege to do.

Like you’re playing at work basically.

Yeah! It’s just like, I’m just thankful for the support, you know? You put so much hard work in something and now you just want to share it with people, so you and all these people here who are helping me get the word out, it’s important. It’s an important part of the process.

What was the inspiration for the movie? Do you actually have a manifesto for a seven-year marriage contract?

I don’t have a manifesto. But… I had read an article about this German politician who actually had presented this concept — Gabriele Pauli. And she presented the concept of a seven-year contract with an option to renew to her government. That was an actual proposal, and it always struck me as a really interesting subject. Because I would agree that the idea of staying with one person until the end of your days is a tall order, especially in this day and age where we live to 90 years. It’s one thing if you die at 40, you know? Then it’s like, go for it.

But I think it brought up a really interesting point for me, especially growing up with divorce around me, being a part of a messy divorce as a kid, and seeing divorce among my friends. It just makes me feel like — at least at one point — it felt like the institution itself is archaic and needs to be rethought. I had a very cynical, albeit realist, approach to union-ship in that way. That said, every unromantic… Because it is a deeply unromantic way to look at things. I think deep down it is romantic and desperately hoping to be proved wrong. Which I was, and that’s where my husband comes into the picture.

Is that why the movie was originally titled What’s the Point? You just wanted to get right down to the question?

You know what? Initially, yeah, I think that was just like my working title to try to use that as an overarching conversation for myself and question for myself. But, I met Scott [Campbell, Bell’s husband], and that’s a large part of why this movie is so hopeful and so kind-spirited and thematically sort of illuminating the respect that two people can have for each other, and how to see each other in a relationship. That is all inspired by him, because I think I really didn’t understand what the real point of commitment was until I met him. He’s so brave in jumping full force and full steam ahead into our relationship. I mean, he had a tattoo of me — of my name — like nine days into our relationship… I’d never met anyone like that!