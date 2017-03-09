Getty Image

Nymphomaniac director Lars von Trier has been banned from the Cannes Film Festival ever since he jokingly referred to himself as a Nazi, years before Nazi accusations went mainstream. He probably could have stopped there, and not been exiled — instead, he continued, “What can I say? I understand Hitler. I think he did some wrong things but I can see him sitting in his bunker. I’m saying that I think I understand the man. He is not what we could call a good guy, but yeah, I understand much about him and I sympathize with him.”

That was in 2011. Six years later, Cannes is reportedly ready to have him back.

Von Trier told The Guardian that he’s “talked to the people I know in Cannes,” and they’re “maybe” interested in his next film. The House That Jack Built — which was originally conceived as a TV show — follows a serial killer, played by Matt Dillon, “over the course of a decade-long murder spree in 1970s America.” His victims include three women (Uma Thurman, Sofie Gråbøl, and Riley Keough), although von Trier notes that he “put a few men in,” too.

In February, von Trier noted that The House That Jack Built “celebrates the idea that life is evil and soulless, which is sadly proven by the recent rise of the Homo trumpus – the rat king.” Two things: 1) “Life is evil and soulless” is the most Lars von Trier thing Lars von Trier has ever said, and 2), He’s obviously referring to Donald Trump. You know what eats rats? Foxes.

I hope he shows up in the post-credits scene. I miss that guy.

(Via the Guardian)