LeBron James And Donald Glover’s Brother Are Working On A New ‘House Party’

#LeBron James
02.13.18 10 hours ago 3 Comments

New Line Cinema

We may never get the long-rumored Space Jam sequel starring LeBron James. But we could be getting something worth your nostalgia.

James, through his and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment production company, is spearheading a new House Party, Reginald Hudlin’s infectiously fun 1990 comedy about Kid and Play of, yes, Kid ‘n Play at, yes, a house party. (The ’90s were a simpler time.) Atlanta’s Stephen Glover (Donald’s brother) and Jamal Olori will write the screenplay. Don’t call it a reboot, though.

“This is definitely not a reboot. It’s an entirely new look for a classic movie,” James said. “Everyone I grew up with loved House Party. To partner with this creative team to bring a new House Party to a new generation is unbelievable.” Carter added, “We’re trying out some ideas for musicians to be cast in and to be a part of the project” (James’ buddy Drake makes almost too much sense — maybe he can cover Today’s “Why You Get Funky on Me.”) As for The King showing up in the movie: “There’s no plan for it now, but he’s a fantastic actor, and if he wants a role, Stephen will find a great role to put him in.”

James, who proved his comedy chops in Trainwreck, will next voice something called Gwangi in the animated yeti movie Smallfoot. It still beats Simon Sez.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGShouse partyLeBron Jamesstephen glover

The RX

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 6 days ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 1 week ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 2 weeks ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP