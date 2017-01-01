LEGO Batman Ushers In 2017 Channeling ‘The Great Gatsby’

Hello! Welcome to 2017! The New York Jets are undefeated. Mariah Carey’s rep would probably like a cocktail and a nap. And notorious Gotham City playboy Bruce Wayne has been busy channeling a familiar scene from Baz Luhrmann’s visually decadent Great Gatsby adaptation as a means of greeting you on January 1.

As a special New Year’s treat, The LEGO Batman Movie has served up a friendly greeting for 2017. The Will Arnett voiced Caped Crusader is all dapper and junk hosting a party that immediately turns Robin (voiced by Michael Cera) into a whimpering blocky stockpile of excitement. We can’t blame him. We’re giddy too.

“OH MY GOSH! OH MY GOSH!” squeals Robin before melting down into unintelligible happy noises.

In addition to having Arrested Development alums Arnett and Cera in The LEGO Batman Movie, the voice cast also boasts Zach Galifianakis as The Joker, Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn and Rosario Dawson as Batgirl. The film will arrive in theaters on February 10 with its spinoff cousin The LEGO Ninjago Movie set to debut on September 22. (THIS COULDA BEEN YOU, BATTLESHIP!) Are you excited for the upcoming LEGO cinematic bounty or are you already burnt out on the gimmick? Provide your verdict!

(Via Entertainment Weekly)