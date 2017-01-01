Hot Wheels And Other Toys Becoming Hollywood Movies

LEGO Batman Ushers In 2017 Channeling ‘The Great Gatsby’

#Batman
01.01.17 59 mins ago

Hello! Welcome to 2017! The New York Jets are undefeated. Mariah Carey’s rep would probably like a cocktail and a nap. And notorious Gotham City playboy Bruce Wayne has been busy channeling a familiar scene from Baz Luhrmann’s visually decadent Great Gatsby adaptation as a means of greeting you on January 1.

As a special New Year’s treat, The LEGO Batman Movie has served up a friendly greeting for 2017. The Will Arnett voiced Caped Crusader is all dapper and junk hosting a party that immediately turns Robin (voiced by Michael Cera) into a whimpering blocky stockpile of excitement. We can’t blame him. We’re giddy too.

“OH MY GOSH! OH MY GOSH!” squeals Robin before melting down into unintelligible happy noises.

In addition to having Arrested Development alums Arnett and Cera in The LEGO Batman Movie, the voice cast also boasts Zach Galifianakis as The Joker, Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn and Rosario Dawson as Batgirl. The film will arrive in theaters on February 10 with its spinoff cousin The LEGO Ninjago Movie set to debut on September 22. (THIS COULDA BEEN YOU, BATTLESHIP!) Are you excited for the upcoming LEGO cinematic bounty or are you already burnt out on the gimmick? Provide your verdict!

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

TOPICS#Batman
TAGSBatmanLEGOTHE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 3 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 week ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP