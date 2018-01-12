Leonardo DiCaprio Will Star In Quentin Tarantino’s Manson-Era Film

#Quentin Tarantino #Leonardo DiCaprio
Senior Contributor
01.12.18 2 Comments

Weinstein Company

Quentin Tarantino likes to work with the same actors, and once you’re in one of his movies, you’re likely to come back at least once. Just ask Uma Thurman, Michael Madsen, or, of course, Samuel L. Jackson. And now, add Leonardo DiCaprio to the list as Tarantino brings DiCaprio back for his still-untitled movie set against the backdrop of the Manson Family murders.

Just what DiCaprio will be up to in the movie is an open question. The plot’s being kept under wraps, although it will apparently have Tarantino’s signature plot structure of telling separate but connected stories out of order. DiCaprio’s role has been described only as an “aging actor,” and apparently the murders are just one plot thread in the larger movie, although how they’ll intertwine is anybody’s guess. Also on the board to be cast are Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Al Pacino. And there may be a reunion of sorts in the works, as DiCaprio’s Wolf Of Wall Street costar Margot Robbie has reportedly signed on to play Tate.

Whatever the movie will be, we’ll likely learn more about it quickly. It’s been scheduled to debut August 9th, 2019, the 50-year anniversary of the murders, which is an unusually quick pace for Tarantino, who also took the unusual step of tackling the Star Trek franchise recently. The main question we’ve still got to answer is, Madsen is totally Vincent Bugliosi in this movie, right?

(via Deadline)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Quentin Tarantino#Leonardo DiCaprio
TAGSLeonardo DiCaprioquentin tarantino

How Music Connects Us

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 11 hours ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 3 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP