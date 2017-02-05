Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Yesterday Sony surprised us by releasing their Super Bowl LI TV spot for sci-fi thriller Life a little early. (Life comes at you fast.)

Today, they’ve also surprised us with a pre-game gift: a full, terrifying trailer starring Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ariyon Bakare, Olga Dihovichnaya, and Hiroyuki Sanada. It extends the creepy 30-second TV spot into almost three minutes of NOPE, NO THANK YOU, MARS.

The trailer itself is thankfully not a confusing mess like some thriller trailers, but here’s the official synopsis anyway:

Life is a terrifying sci-fi thriller about a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station whose mission of discovery turns to one of primal fear when they find a rapidly evolving life form that caused extinction on Mars, and now threatens the crew and all life on Earth.

The life form itself seems to be some kind of weird, angry, ribbon-like squid whose every cell is simultaneously a muscle cell and a brain/nerve cell, making it powerful and smart instead of a squishy useless mass of what the f*ck. And this life form is aiming to set its violent impulses on Earth next, unless a suspiciously-attractive crew of astronauts can sacrifice themselves to stop it. Have they tried showing it Ryan Reynolds’ abs as a distraction? Couldn’t hurt to try. Scientific method and all.

Life is set to scare the heck out of us March 24th, 2017.