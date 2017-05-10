Back To The Future | In Theory

An Aging Lightning McQueen Races Against Time And Technology In Pixar’s Latest ‘Cars 3’ Trailer

05.10.17

Let’s get this out of the way upfront. The early peeks at Cars 3 have been sorta solemn affairs. Our hero Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) has been going through some bleak indie festival drama soul searching and it’s set a somewhat unusual tone. The latest trailer to tumble out for Disney/Pixar’s summer blockbuster has a much cheerier spirit to it, even if viewers of a certain age will consider diving into a pool of acid when they put together that a cartoon car for a roughly decade old Disney movie is BUMMED ABOUT FEELING OLD!

*kicks coffee table over balcony*

Pixar’s champion red racing car finds himself losing his edge when younger and more technological advanced competitors come along in this trailer. After being rattled by the future-tech challenge of Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer), McQueen has to hone all his old veteran tactics under the watch of Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo) so he can stage a grand comeback. Unlike the last preview, Cars 3 is more liberal with the gags in this trailer. Automobiles messing around in virtual reality gear is why cinema MUST live on. Materheads may be disappointed. Larry the Cable Guy’s dimwitted tow-truck doesn’t get any shine in this.

Cars 3 and the unsettling car mouths they bring will blaze into theaters on June 16.

